Shorewood boys wrestling win against Kamiak and Marysville Getchell in double dual December 7, 2023

They went head to head with Kamiak and then Marysville Getchell.





Captain Masa Taura started the match off right pinning Brian Flores in the second period.





During the close match, Sky Klein, James Nottingham, Nathaniel Hernandez, Mak Kanzler and Brody Schmid all picked up their first wins (all by pin) for the dual season.





Final score: Shorewood 42 Kamiak 39.



The team headed into the second match of the double dual ready for another win. Again it was a match with lots of pins, most by Shorewood.





The match began with Rock Harris at 144 lbs. Harris and Sky Klein won with back to back pins. Then Getchell and SW traded pins with a win by Oli Dalan, Mak Kanzler, at 165 and 190.





Once the Stormrays got back to the lighter weights, it was four straight pins for SW. Freshmen Finn Greenleaf, Emiliano Olivera, and Melyk Valencia as well as Eli Jeppsen, a sophomore, helped to clinch the deal for the Stormrays.





The final win came as the match ended right back where the night started, with Masa Taura and another pin for the Stormrays.





Final score: Shorewood 54 Marysville Getchell 27.



The Shorewood Junior Varsity squad also had their own dual against Kamiak and came out on top as well.



12/7/2023 Double Dual

Shorewood 42 Kamiak 39

@ Kamiak HS

Match began at 138



138: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Brian Flores 3:56

144: Isiah William (K) minor dec. Rock Harris

150: Sky Klein (SW) pinned Tison Cao

157: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Asher Hollow

165: Salhudeen Kakhat (K) pinned Oli Dalan

175: Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) pinned Rodrigo Gatico

190: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Simon Ross

215: Brody Schmid (SW) pinned Omar Mbowe

285: Jameson Sheonstrup (K) pinned Ben Jenkins

106: Topher Nelson (K) pinned Finn Greenleaf

113: Emiliano Olivera (SW) FF

120: Jonathan Trudsell (K) pinned Melyk Valencia

126: Gio Besson (K) pinned Eli Jeppsen

132: Max Debolt (K) pinned Matbeal Dinka



Shorewood 54 Marysville Getchell 27

@ Kamiak

Match began at 144



144: Rock Harris (SW) pinned Gabriel Gabaldon

150: Sky Klein (SW) pinned Caleb Monro

157: Ezra Steele (MG) dec. James Nottingham

165: Oli Dalan (SW) pinned Malachi Loveless

175: Samuel Gooch (MG) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez

190: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Salem Brady

215: Caiden Kelkenberg (MG) pinned Brody Schmid

285: Jaden Phillips (MG) pinned Ben Jenkins

106: Finn Greenleaf (SW) pinned Brock Brower

113: Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Jacob Turner

120: Melyk Valencia (SW) pinned Roman Ruiz

126: Eli Jeppsen (SW) pinned Lexer Porras

132: Jacob Hoot (MG) pinned Matbeal Dinka

138: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Gabriel Elder



Season Record: Shorewood 2-1





