Start 2024 with a First Day Hikes adventure

Photo courtesy Washington State Parks

Join Washington State Parks on January 1, 2024 for our annual Join Washington State Parks on January 1, 2024 for our annual First Day Hikes events — an opportunity for everyone to get outside and enjoy a beautiful state park!





Additionally, some hikes will include fun and educational talks with rangers, where you can learn about the history and natural features of the parks.









Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited.



New Year’s Day marks the first All participants will receive a collectible Washington State Parks 2024 First Day Hikes pin!Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Visit our website to view all activities and registration information.New Year’s Day marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2024. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands.





Choose a guided hike, snowshoe excursion, bike or trail ride, dog walk or paddle adventure to enjoy on New Year’s Day.Hikes will range in difficulty from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs. A few parks will host more than one hike with options tailored to different interests and abilities.