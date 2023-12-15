Start 2024 with a First Day Hikes adventure
Friday, December 15, 2023
|Photo courtesy Washington State Parks
Join Washington State Parks on January 1, 2024 for our annual First Day Hikes events — an opportunity for everyone to get outside and enjoy a beautiful state park!
Choose a guided hike, snowshoe excursion, bike or trail ride, dog walk or paddle adventure to enjoy on New Year’s Day.
Hikes will range in difficulty from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs. A few parks will host more than one hike with options tailored to different interests and abilities.
Additionally, some hikes will include fun and educational talks with rangers, where you can learn about the history and natural features of the parks.
All participants will receive a collectible Washington State Parks 2024 First Day Hikes pin!
Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Visit our website to view all activities and registration information.
New Year’s Day marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2024. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands.
If you plan to participate in a First Day Hike at a park that becomes a Sno-Park during the winter (Easton Reload Sno-Park, Fields Spring State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park and Mount Spokane State Park), a Sno-Park permit is required.
Mark your calendars for our 2024 Discover Pass free days
Mark your calendars for our 2024 Discover Pass free days
- Jan. 1 - First Day Hikes & New Year’s Day
- Jan. 15 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s Birthday
- March 19 - State Parks’ 111th Birthday
- April 22 - Earth Day
- June 8 - National Get Outdoors Day
- June 9 - Free Fishing Day
- June 19 - Juneteenth
- Sept. 28 - National Public Lands Day
- Oct. 10 - World Mental Health Day
- Nov. 11 - Veterans Day
- Nov. 29 - Autumn Day
