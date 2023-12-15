Clogging classes at the Senior Activity Center start off on the right foot

Friday, December 15, 2023

Join the Winter quarter clogging class at the Senior Activity Center

Clogging (registration ends Dec. 22) for Winter Quarter

Clogging is great exercise for balance, coordination, strength, cardio, and just plain fun! Students progress at their own pace in easygoing classes. Students progress at their own pace in easygoing classes. All ages are welcome! Shoes/taps will be discussed at the first class.

Introduction to Clogging:
Day: Monday - Time: 11:00 am–11:45 am
Member $77
Non-member $99
REGISTER HERE BY DECEMBER 22

Easy Intermediate Clogging:
Day: Monday - Time: 10:00 am–11:00 am
Member $77
Non-member $99
REGISTER HERE BY DECEMBER 22

More information on these courses and the rest of our programs can be found online at ShorelineLFPseniorcenter.org/activities/classes

Registration is filling up for our January and February classes so please register as soon as possible.

The Senior Activity Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.


