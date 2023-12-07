Shoreline City Council workshop dinner meeting December 11, 2023 to discuss public comment rules

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 845 8331 4568

They use a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. The public is welcome to attend but there is no public comment. The public may, however, provide written comments.They will discuss several Council Operations. Of particular note is the Potential Council Rule of Procedure Amendment.In recent months, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Council received disruptive public comments from persons targeting certain racial groups of our community. While Council recognizes freedom of speech to be a cornerstone of our democracy and respects diverse opinions, a Council meeting is a limited public forum, meaning that Council has reserved this time for discussion of certain topics, namely those pertaining to the business of the City, and not for anyone to say anything that is on their mind.Proposed by staff:B. Any person making disruptive, impertinent, slanderous or threatening remarks while addressing the Councilshall be asked to leave the Council Chambers by the Presiding Officer and barred from further audience before the Council for that meeting. If the person is participating in the meeting remotely, the Presiding Officer shall ask the City Clerk to removetheirin the videoconferencing application. (Emphasis by staff)If supported by Council, staff would bring forth a Resolution with the amendments Council is comfortable with for adoption at a future Council meeting in 2024.--Pam Cross