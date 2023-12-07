Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting December 11, 2023

Monday’s Shoreline City Council meeting, 7pm to 10pm, will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. Public comment may be provided in writing, remotely, or in person.









Under the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA), Shoreline is required to ensure that the transportation system adequately accommodates planned land use growth – a requirement known as transportation concurrency. The City Council discussed this at their November 27, 2023 meeting.









Study Item (a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 999 - Amending Chapters 20.20, 20.30 and 20.40 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Establish Permanent Regulations for Major and Minor Fleet Bases. No action is proposed tonight as this item is presented for City Council discussion only.



The word “facilities” in the name indicates something beyond the actual service of the taxi, such as vehicle storage, repair, maintenance, and dispatch.



There are two (2) facilities operating in the City that meet the definition of Transit Bus Base.



The King County Metro North Base bus base is located and operating in the Meridian Park neighborhood, situated just west of I-5, where N 165th St dead ends. It was built before the City was incorporated. It is now designated a "public facility." The other transit base is operating in the Ridgecrest neighborhood at the southwest corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 165th St, with frontage extending south to NE 163rd St. It is being used as an Access Van storage, repair and dispatch site. The property consists of one (1) 2.58-acre parcel. It is located with the Crest theater to the north, a café, auto shop and homes to the east, and single-family homes to the south and west. The site was originally developed in the 1950s as a bingo hall and grocery store at various points. The site is zoned CB (Community Business) with a Comprehensive Plan land use designation of Mixed Use-2. Cities must have a plan in place to provide an adequate transportation system. Strategies can include, but are not limited to, building bike lanes and trails, providing services such as e-bike or car share, or a combination of several strategies. The available capacity for transportation facilities would shift from current calculations of vehicle trip capacity to person trip capacity. This shift requires edits to the SMC which are in proposed Ordinance No. 997.



They did a review of neighboring cities to see what they did. However, most of them have commercial zoning districts or industrial zoning districts that we do not have, and those cities locate the bus bases there.



Staff will present the Planning Commission’s recommended development code amendments for newly defined Major and Minor Fleet Bases making sure they are in compliance with the City's Comprehensive Plan.







. Action on Ordinance No. 997 - Amending Title 20 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Update Transportation Level of Service (LOS) and Concurrency.