Shorewood Wrestling Week 2 Recap





Unfortunately, Shorewood boys had a rough night against the experienced Woodinville team.





Highlights included seeing the future of SW wrestling in pins by SW freshmen Emiliano Olivero and Melyk Valencia and sophomore Eli Jeppeson.





Final Score: 17 to 58 Woodinville.





Shorewood junior Aly Fellores pins Emilia Roemer

in the first minute of their match on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Isaac Liljegren On the Girls mat, SW dominated in the matches where they had wrestlers.





Pins by sophomores Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu, and juniors Libby Norton, Aly Fellores, Izzy Crave showed how dominant the SW girls can be.





Unfortunately, the girls gave up 33 points (mostly in forfeits) leading to a narrow 3 point defeat.





Final Score 30 to 33 Woodinville



Girls:

Woodinville 33 Shorewood 30

*Match started at 155 lbs.



*155: Isabella Crave (SW) pinned Adela Aguirre-Maldonado (W) 2:14

170: Ellie Kashi (W) with minor decision over Cora Morgan (SW)

190: Abi Chisungu (SW) pinned Olivia Kjelstrup (W) :40

100: Double FF

105: Margarita Heredia-Jantz (W) by FF

110: Nicole Gracciidis (W) by FF

115: Finley Houck (SW) pinned Samantha Jaimez (W) 3:00

120: Libby Norton (SW) pinned Alina Popovciuc (W) :34

125: Casey Craig (W) by FF

130: Aliza Price (W) by FF

135: Michelle Venegas (W) pinned Eliana Van Horn (SW) :38

140: Alyjana Fellores (SW) pinned Emilia Roemer :35

145: Double FF



Boys:

Final Score: Woodinville 58 Shorewood 17

*Match started at 144 lbs



144: Josh Kraw (W) with minor decision over Rock Harris (SW)

150: Darsh Schenoy (W) pinned Sky Klein (SW) 2:03

157: Nate N with major decision over James Nottingham (SW)

165: Pierce Jones (W) pinned Oli Dalan (SW) 1:14

175: Chase Jones (W) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez (SW) 1:33

190: Landon Harlow (W) pinned Brody Schmidt (SW) :44

215: Gabe Porter (W) pinned Mak Kanzler (SW) 2:27

285: Elijah Wan (W) pinned Ben Jenkins (SW) 1:09

106: Payton Gill (W) pinned Finn Greenleaf (SW) :29

113: Emiliano Olivera (SW) pinned Charlie Bradley (W) :50

120: Melyk Valencia (SW) pinned Jesse Belavimino (W) :23 (-1 team point for unsportsmanlike conduct)

126: Eli Jeppsen (SW) pinned Keegan Chapko (W) 3:06

132: Cooper Kenefsky (W) with minor decision over Jared Lopez (SW)

138: Thomas Cooper (W) with major decision over Masa Taura (SW)







Announcer Maren Norton helped build a fun energy throughout the evening event.