Secretary of State certifies November Election
Thursday, December 7, 2023
More than 1.725 million Washingtonians participated in the General Election, a 36.4% turnout of the state’s 4.829 million registered voters.
Issues on voters’ ballots included local ballot propositions, city and county elected officials, and school and fire district positions.
This was the first General Election in more than 50 years without a statewide issue or race to be decided by all of Washington’s voters.
Washington’s next scheduled elections come early in the new year. Some jurisdictions will hold a special election Feb. 13, 2024, and the state’s Presidential Primary will take place March 12.
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
"It’s important that voters participate in these odd-year elections that give us the opportunity to focus on important local races and ballot proposals,” Secretary Hobbs explained.
“While it can be a challenge to get voters’ attention for these local races, who you elect to lead your community affects your day-to-day life, and the ballot proposals on odd-year ballots decide important questions about funding and governance in communities across Washington.”
“I look forward to the opportunity to get more eligible voters registered and participating during the upcoming year,” Secretary Hobbs said. “Each year’s elections are important, and I hope that the attention on state and national offices in the 2024 election cycle leads to sustained civic involvement for many years to come.”
The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
