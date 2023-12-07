2023 NUHSA Human Services Awards to be presented at public ceremony on December 13, 2023



The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2023 Human Services Award recipients and nominees! All have made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and have supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.





NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards have been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008.





NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville. Through partnership and collaboration,





NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.



