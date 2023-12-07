City of Shoreline proposes protections for renters
Thursday, December 7, 2023
|The Shoreline City Council discussed proposed tenant protections on December 4th.
Photo by Oliver Moffat
The City of Shoreline is considering enacting stronger protections for renters. The proposed ordinance (no 996) would lengthen the notice period for rent increases, cap fees and security deposits, give tenants the right to payment plans, allow rent due date flexibility for tenets on government assistance, forbid landlords from requiring a social security number from applicants, and allow tenants to seek legal action in court.
At the December 4th Shoreline City Council meeting, over 20 people provided public comments and eleven written public comments were received.
Some supporters of the measure commented that with the expiration of COVID era tenant protections, evictions across Washington state are spiking - contributing to homelessness.
Critics of the proposed ordinance raised concerns that it would disproportionately harm small housing providers know as “mom-and-pop” landlords because it would increase cost and legal risks of owning a rental property.
Supporters of the ordinance pointed to a recent case study from researchers at the University of Washington that found no evidence that Seattle’s strict tenant protection laws drove “mom-and-pop” landlords out of the rental market.
On December 11, the City Council will vote on whether to adopt Ordinance 996.
--Oliver Moffat
On December 11, the City Council will vote on whether to adopt Ordinance 996.
--Oliver Moffat
0 comments:
Post a Comment