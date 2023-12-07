City of Shoreline proposes protections for renters

The Shoreline City Council discussed proposed tenant protections on December 4th.

Photo by Oliver Moffat

The City of Shoreline is considering enacting stronger protections for renters. The proposed ordinance (no 996) would lengthen the notice period for rent increases, cap fees and security deposits, give tenants the right to payment plans, allow rent due date flexibility for tenets on government assistance, forbid landlords from requiring a social security number from applicants, and allow tenants to seek legal action in court.





Some supporters of the measure commented that with the expiration of COVID era tenant protections, evictions across Washington state are spiking - contributing to homelessness.





Critics of the proposed ordinance raised concerns that it would disproportionately harm small housing providers know as “mom-and-pop” landlords because it would increase cost and legal risks of owning a rental property.



