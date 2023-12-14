Sen. Derek Stanford 1st LD invites teens 14-16 to apply for Senate page positions

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Do you know a young person who wants to learn more about what goes on in their state government?

The Washington State Senate has one of the best page programs in the country, and applications for 2024 are open! This exciting program allows young Washingtonians to get a closer look at the civic process and meet other students from all across the state.

Pages are students aged 14 through 16 who serve for one week during the legislative session. 

During that week, they spend time in Page School learning about the legislative process while also distributing materials throughout the Capitol campus, assisting legislators, working on the Senate floor, and presenting the colors at the opening of each day’s legislative session. 

Pages receive pay during their week in Olympia. Scholarships are also available for pages from families with financial need, and housing is available with host families in Olympia.

Learn more and get instructions for applying here.

Sen. Derek Stanford, State Senator, 1st Legislative District (LFP, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville)
