Jobs: WSDOT Asbestos Program Specialist (TPS3)

Thursday, December 14, 2023

WSDOT
Asbestos Program Specialist (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$70,749 – $95,155 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 3 to serve as an Asbestos Program Specialist in Shoreline, WA. 

This position supports the agency’s commitment to safety and environmental stewardship by implementing the Maintenance Operations Asbestos Program. 

As a technical specialist and project team leader, this position works independently or on interdisciplinary teams formed to plan, implement, and evaluate a variety of complex projects and on-going program activities involving the management and control of asbestos-containing materials in WSDOT buildings, bridges, and other structures.

