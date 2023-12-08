Seattle Police find missing woman
Friday, December 8, 2023
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff are searching for Mary Nguyen, a missing 65 year old female with Alzheimer's.She was last seen near 145th and Aurora. She is 5'6" tall, with short dark hair, last seen wearing a gray short sleeve blouse and pants, and grey and white Nike shoes.
No update was issued on the Alert system but Seattle Police posted on their Twitter (x) feed @SeattlePD that she had been found.
ALERT King County is a regional public information and notification service offered by King County Emergency Management. ALERT King County helps you stay informed about potential hazards and threats that impact your area.
Register your physical address(es), email address(es), and phone number(s) to receive important safety information during an emergency. You can now register to receive alerts in different languages. Current language availability includes: English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, Korean, French, Portuguese, and Chinese.
