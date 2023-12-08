Seattle Police find missing woman

Friday, December 8, 2023

This notice was sent out on the Alert system on Thursday, December 8, 2023. 

Seattle Police and King County Sheriff are searching for Mary Nguyen, a missing 65 year old female with Alzheimer's. 

She was last seen near 145th and Aurora. She is 5'6" tall, with short dark hair, last seen wearing a gray short sleeve blouse and pants, and grey and white Nike shoes.

No update was issued on the Alert system but Seattle Police posted on their Twitter (x) feed @SeattlePD that she had been found.

ALERT King County is a regional public information and notification service offered by King County Emergency Management. ALERT King County helps you stay informed about potential hazards and threats that impact your area.

Register your physical address(es), email address(es), and phone number(s) to receive important safety information during an emergency. You can now register to receive alerts in different languages. Current language availability includes: English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, Korean, French, Portuguese, and Chinese. 



Posted by DKH at 3:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  