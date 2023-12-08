Menorah lighting in Shoreline Sunday is open to the public





Upon defeating their enemies and recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn for one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah, adding another candle each night.







It recalls the victory of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people, who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and practice. They desecrated and defiled the Holy Temple and the oil prepared for the lighting of the menorah – part of the daily service.