Shoreline Fire held a Live Fire Training morning and afternoon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 for their crews and King County Investigators at 15420 2nd Ave NE.

They burn "clean" materials of wood pallets and hay. This training allows "real life" situations as opposed to burning in a training tower.





If you have a building slated for demolition, consider making it available to Shoreline Fire first for their training burns.