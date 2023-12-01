Rock and Drag Holiday Party benefit for Lambert House Friday at Darrell's Tavern

Friday, December 1, 2023


Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00pm

$15/per person

Featuring SCOTT YODER, SEASIDE TRYST, JACK MOZIE, HALEY GRAVES and Drag Queens! 

Enjoy a fun evening and raise funds for Lambert House, which provides LGBTQ youth safe programs and resources to empower them through developing leadership, social, and life skills.


