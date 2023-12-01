Rock and Drag Holiday Party benefit for Lambert House Friday at Darrell's Tavern
Friday, December 1, 2023
Rock and Drag Holiday Party – A Benefit for Lambert House
Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00pm
$15/per person
Featuring SCOTT YODER, SEASIDE TRYST, JACK MOZIE, HALEY GRAVES and Drag Queens!
Enjoy a fun evening and raise funds for Lambert House, which provides LGBTQ youth safe programs and resources to empower them through developing leadership, social, and life skills.
