Sweet Dream Bakes makes its Shoreline debut at the Sky Nursery Makers Market on Sunday

Friday, December 1, 2023

Cindy Yuong, owner of Sweet Dream Bakes
will be at the Makers Market Sunday
at Sky Nursery
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will introduce their newest member Cindy Yuong, owner of Sweet Dream Bakes on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Shoreline Sky Nursery holiday Makers Market from 10am to 4pm, 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Cindy is a long time resident of Shoreline, graduate of Shorewood High School, and a new small business owner.

Cindy is the owner and cake artist of Sweet Dream Bakes, a home bakery that specializes in putting your passion onto cakes to make celebrations even brighter. 

She creates artfully crafted custom designs on cakes to bring the images of your dreams into reality. 

Featuring various Asian flavors, high quality ingredients, and not-too-sweet eats inspired from her travels throughout Asia, Sweet Dream Bakes is here to help you celebrate the most important days of your life with something uniquely yours. 

We will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at the table shortly after the market opens, around 10:10am. Cindy will also have a cake cutting ceremony and serve slices of cake to those attending! Of course her signature items will be available. Come by to support the start of a new Shoreline based business and visit the wonderful artists at the market.  

Although based in Shoreline, there is no storefront to visit. Custom cakes are made to order by booking in advance through the website sweetdreambakes.com, which will launch on 12/3. 

Cakes and sweet snacks are available for pick up, delivery, and at pop ups held throughout the greater Seattle area. Stay updated with Cindy through Sweet Dream Bakes on Instagram and Facebook. 


