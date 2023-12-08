North City Christmas Tree Lighting - good weather - good cheer

Friday, December 8, 2023

Santa sits below the switch to light the Christmas tree
while the elf held the treats

By Dan Dale
With photos by Steven H. Robinson

Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, and visits with Santa

On Saturday December 2, 2023 the 24th annual North City Tree Lighting took place hosted by Les Schwab in the North City Business District. 

Around the Sound community band

Supported by the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Business Association, attendees were entertained by the Around the Sound Community Band as they awaited Santa's arrival.

Santa arrived in the Antlermobile

Santa and his elves arrived by the traditional North City Water District "Antlermobile" and fun was had by all. 

Glowing antlers and a beautiful blue tree shining over all

With a flip of his magic light switch, the tree was illuminated atop the water tower for all to enjoy throughout this Holiday season.


