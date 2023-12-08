North City Christmas Tree Lighting - good weather - good cheer
Friday, December 8, 2023
With photos by Steven H. Robinson
|Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, and visits with Santa
On Saturday December 2, 2023 the 24th annual North City Tree Lighting took place hosted by Les Schwab in the North City Business District.
|Around the Sound community band
Supported by the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Business Association, attendees were entertained by the Around the Sound Community Band as they awaited Santa's arrival.
|Santa arrived in the Antlermobile
Santa and his elves arrived by the traditional North City Water District "Antlermobile" and fun was had by all.
|Glowing antlers and a beautiful blue tree shining over all
With a flip of his magic light switch, the tree was illuminated atop the water tower for all to enjoy throughout this Holiday season.
