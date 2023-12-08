Chef Dinner Tickets on sale for Shorewood Culinary Arts dinner Thursday December 14, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023


Shorewood Culinary Arts is very excited to announce tickets are on sale for their 1st chef dinner of the school year. 

Please purchase your tickets by Tuesday December 12, 2023, there are only 57 seats available and they are going quickly. Please choose your seating option carefully. 

We offer general classroom seating and two smaller intimate private rooms. You may purchase as many tickets as you'd like. We look forward to seeing you all there.

Shorewood Culinary Arts is pleased to present Chef/Owner Wes Yoo for our first Guest Chef Dinner Series. These dinners provide an opportunity for students to work with highly acclaimed local industry chefs and are held periodically throughout the school year.

Buy your tickets now before they sell out


