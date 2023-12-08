Shorecrest student received YoungArts award for accomplishments in Musical Theatre

Logan Yao

Photo by Jeff Berryman Logan Yao of Lake Forest Park, WA, from Shorecrest High School, has received a 2024 YoungArts award in Musical Theatre. Logan Yao of Lake Forest Park, WA, from Shorecrest High School, has received a 2024 YoungArts award in Musical Theatre.





Yao has been recognized for his caliber of achievement and joins nearly 700 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country, heralding the next generation of artists to watch.





YoungArts award winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed, discipline-specific artists in a rigorous adjudication process.









“It is an extraordinary privilege to welcome these brilliant young artists into the YoungArts community,” said YoungArts President Clive Chang. “We’re honored to recognize and encourage these artists at this critical stage in their careers, and we’re looking forward to playing an active, ongoing role in what will no doubt be an incredible artistic journey for each of them.”

All YoungArts award winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their crafts. This year, winners were selected from more than 9,000 applications across 10 artistic disciplines – classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice, and writing. Each award winner will receive a monetary award of $250.



For the duration of their career, Yao is eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support; microgrants and financial awards; presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues and cultural partners nationwide; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private online platform for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and discover new opportunities. 2024 YoungArts award winners join a distinguished community of artists who are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers. A complete list of the 2024 winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners




