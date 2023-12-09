Armed repeat offender, who triggered lockdown in North Seattle neighborhood, sentenced to six years in prison

Photo courtesy Seattle Police Seattle – A 42-year-old Seattle man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Seattle – A 42-year-old Seattle man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.





Pedro Fernandez Kent triggered a neighborhood lockdown in January 2023 when he fled police in North Seattle after a woman called to report he had assaulted her with a handgun and threatened to kill her.





At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez noted that firearms coupled with drug dealing often lead to deadly results “Everyone recognizes first of all how dangerous the particular conduct was in this case…”



According to records filed in the case, on January 15, 2023, Seattle Police were responding to a domestic violence report in North Seattle when they spotted the distinctive car driven by the suspect, Pedro Kent.





Kent attempted to flee from police, crashing his car into two curbs, rupturing the tires. Kent abandoned the car and ran into the yards of neighboring homes. Video from area cameras show Kent with a handgun in his hand as he ran into a backyard.





Police converged on the area, alerting residents to stay in their homes with the doors locked. One couple called police reporting that the defendant appeared to be hiding in their backyard near Evanston Ave N and N 97th St. A K-9 officer helped take Kent into custody.



In addition to the gun Kent carried when he ran from the car, police located a carbine rifle in the car as well as distribution amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Kent also had a hatchet and a dagger in the car as well as scales and plastic baggies for drug distribution.





Kent was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous King County convictions for burglary, theft, assault, and trafficking in stolen property.





The case was investigated by the Seattle Police Department with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).





