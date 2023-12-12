Advance notice: Shoreline to offer Citywise workshops in 2024

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Have you ever wondered who maintains our parks? Or how the City creates a budget or plans for changing traffic volumes? 

In 2024 all this and more will be covered in a series of eight informational two hr sessions to be held on Tuesday evenings from February evening 28 through April 16, 2024. 

Applications will not be available until January 30, 2024. Then the deadline for submitting applications is February 16. 

CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students aged 16 and older in Shoreline.

Got to: shorelinewa.gov/citywise for information or Email cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov with questions.


