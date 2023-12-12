Lake Forest Park council meetings on Thursday will honor departing councilmember and mayor and take care of yearend business

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The City Council of Lake Forest Park will hold a reception for Councilmember Phillippa Kassover and Mayor Jeff Johnson at a special meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

The regular council meeting at 7pm will confirm Tree Board and Planning Commission members, and appoint a Community Development Director. 

The council will consider issues of residential parking and street racing.

Instructions for attending the meeting virtually and/or making comments HERE  The in person session will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  