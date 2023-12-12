Lake Forest Park council meetings on Thursday will honor departing councilmember and mayor and take care of yearend business
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
The regular council meeting at 7pm will confirm Tree Board and Planning Commission members, and appoint a Community Development Director.
The council will consider issues of residential parking and street racing.
Instructions for attending the meeting virtually and/or making comments HERE The in person session will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
