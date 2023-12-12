Ridgecrest Neighborhood Holiday Food Drive for Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Holiday Food Drive for Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank. 

You can take items to Cafe Aroma or Drumlin or donate funds via the Ridgecrest website.

The Food Drive is going on now through the end of December. Please donate non-perishable food items and personal care items. The goal is to collect 1,300 lbs. 

Go to the website to make cash donations. The goal is to raise $1,300.

Food and personal care items can be dropped off at:
Welcome donations include:
  • Non-expired packaged or canned food
  • Personal Care items such as diapers, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, shaving cream, razors
  • And don't forget the pets; Pet Food products both canned and dry


