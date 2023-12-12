House fire in Shoreline Saturday, December 9, 2023

House fire Saturday in Shoreline

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Saturday December 9, 2023 at 1:37am, Shoreline fire crews were dispatched to reports of a residential structure fire at 600 block of N 178th St in Shoreline. Upon arrival, most of the second floor was fully involved. All residents and pets had safely evacuated.

Fire crews quickly knocked down a majority of the fire, while simultaneously, the ladder and aid crew went to the roof for vertical ventilation. Multiple crews cycled through the structure for overhaul.





Snohomish County and Seattle units arrived on the scene but were not utilized. The fire scene was then turned over to the Shoreline Fire investigator.



This fire was minutes away from becoming defensive, but the quick and aggressive work of the crews saved the home.



There were no working smoke alarms. No injuries to residents or firefighters. Cause is under investigation, but appears to have started in a bedroom. Possible electrical fire.







