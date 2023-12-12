St. Dunstan's hosts the touring company of Taproot Theater in their production of A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

St. Dunstan's hosts the touring company of Taproot Theater in their production of A Christmas Carol on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7pm

Experience the timeless tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmas - in Mr. Dickens’ own words! 
With enduring relevance, this story of redemption continues to captivate audiences across generations. Watch as one incredible night thaws the icy heart of the world’s most infamous humbug. 
And may God bless us, every one.

Stay after to meet the players and share some Christmas treats with us. Childcare available

Suggested Donation: $5 student, $15 adult, $30 family. All proceeds go to support the St. Dunstan’s Feeding Program

December 15, 2023, 7:00pm at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA 98133. Near the Aurora & 145th St. E Line Stop


