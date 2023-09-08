Youth softball skills clinic offered by Shoreline CC Fastpitch
Friday, September 8, 2023
|Photo by Rachel Barkdoll on unsplash.com
Coaches and players are excited to teach up-and-coming softball players!
They will work on the fundamentals of throwing, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, base running and a positive mindset in competition.
Choose from 4 sessions (morning or afternoon) on two weekends Saturday September 23rd and 30th. Age 7-14 years old.
For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu
Fee: $39.00 per session
Dates: 9/23 and 9/30 morning and afternoon sessions
Location: Shoreview Park, upper field
