Youth softball skills clinic offered by Shoreline CC Fastpitch

Friday, September 8, 2023

Photo by Rachel Barkdoll on unsplash.com
Join the 1st annual youth softball skills clinic hosted by Shoreline CC Fastpitch.

Coaches and players are excited to teach up-and-coming softball players! 

They will work on the fundamentals of throwing, hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, base running and a positive mindset in competition. 

Choose from 4 sessions (morning or afternoon) on two weekends Saturday September 23rd and 30th. Age 7-14 years old. 

For more information please email Coach Fischer at: Cfischer@shoreline.edu

Fee: $39.00 per session
Dates: 9/23 and 9/30 morning and afternoon sessions

Location: Shoreview Park, upper field



