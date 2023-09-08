Call for Artists: Create a wreath for annual Wreath Walk in Edmonds

Edmonds, WA, September 6, 2023– If you are a local artist, we need your help!





This year, wreaths will be hung November 16th through December 21st. We are calling on you, our talented Art Walk artists, to use your creative juices and design a wreath. porcelain welcome 2022 Details:

Wreaths will all be 24” in circumference. Art Walk Edmonds will provide the wreath base. Artists will choose either a base of faux evergreen or grapevine (pictures down below).

Artists who are interested in participating need to apply by September 26th (submission details below).

Art Walk Edmonds will jury wreath concepts and let artists know if their wreath has been chosen by September 29th.

Art Walk Edmonds will match each artist's wreath with a location in downtown Edmonds for hanging.

Each approved artist will get a stipend of $200. (A check will be sent to the artist once their wreath has been hung.)

Wreaths must be completed and pictures sent to AWE no later than November 10th, and hung NO LATER than November 15th. AWE encourages the wreath artist to be in attendance for the November 16th and the December 21st Art Walk Edmonds (5-8pm) to talk about their wreath, their artwork, and to help promote the online wreath auction (if the location of their wreath is open during the Art Walks).

Every wreath will include a biography and contact information for the wreath's artist to be hung by the wreath.

A picture of the wreath, location, and biography will be included on the Art Walk Edmonds website.

All wreaths will become the property of Art Walk Edmonds and will be auctioned off during the month they are hanging.



NEW THIS YEAR: AWARDS! Art Walk Edmonds will give out monetary rewards for three awards this year at an Award Ceremony on December 21, 2023.

Best in Show

Most Unique

2022 entry Noelenome What we are looking for in a wreath: We are looking for artists who think outside the "wreath" and create high quality, novel designs using their own styles and techniques. All submissions will be juried for acceptance based on the following:

Wreaths that have an innovative, creative theme. (Must be family-friendly and non-political). Wreaths should be unique and need not be holiday-themed. Wreaths that have good artistic composition. Well-filled wreaths that incorporate high quality, original, artist-created elements. Wreath materials must be non-perishable. Artists should submit their entries online.





Any questions, suggestions? Please get in touch with Art Walk Edmonds at Please get in touch with Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or call 425-298-7947.





Let's do something AWEsome!









Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging juried, original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts for downtown Edmonds during the holiday season.