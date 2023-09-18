Shoreline School Board Candidate Forum October 16, 2023



All are invited to attend this 2023 Shoreline School Board Candidate Forum, presented by Shoreline PTA Council and the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA).





We encourage all to submit questions in advance through the following Google Form by October 6th at 9pm: The event will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023, starting at 7pm in the Shoreline Room at Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 . The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.We encourage all to submit questions in advance through the following Google Form by October 6th at 9pm: http://www.tinyurl.com/SSDForumQ





Questions will be selected in advance and shared with candidates, as well as taken from the live in-person audience during the event. We are hoping to livestream the event for those unable to attend in person.









More details to come! Please direct any questions about this event, including interest in the planning process, to legchair@shorelinepta.org





