Here comes the Judge(s) - ELNA program with district court judges on Tuesday

The Robert A. Wacker Courthouse in Shoreline Have you ever wondered what goes on in the Shoreline District Court? Have you ever wondered what goes on in the Shoreline District Court?





The building is in a central location at 180th and Meridian at Cromwell Park.





But have you ever been inside?





Recently retired (from District Court) Judge Marcine Anderson and current judges Karama Hawkins and Raul Martinez will answer that question and more.





They'll explain the geographic area served by the court and the type of cases heard at the courthouse, both criminal and civil. They can answer your questions about jury service and why they love jurors! And they will explain the advantages of the newest innovation -- Zoom access to all court hearings.





Plus Community Court, which is held at Shoreline City Hall.





The meeting is Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7pm on Zoom.





Meetings are open to the public. Email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link.







