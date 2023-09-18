Latino Film Festival at Shoreline College Theater October 11 and 13, 2023

Celebrating the Hispanic Heritage Month, the Seattle Latino Film Festival announces its 15th annual edition that will be held from October 6th - 14th.

The celebration includes one hundred fourteenth North American and Northwest premieres of feature films, short films, and documentaries from twenty-one countries in several different languages, which all include English subtitles.





A very special event will take on October 7th in Bellevue Art Museum at 2:00pm: Siudy Garrido, a Venezuelan Flamenco dancer will be presenting the USA production Bailaora - Mi pies son mi voz (This is my voice), together with the documentary director Pablo Croce. The screening will be sponsored by the Honorary Consul of Spain in Seattle.





Two screenings will be at Shoreline College Theater sponsored by Shoreline College Foundation.





The first on October 11th the Northwest Premiere of the Mexican documentary Kenya, directed by Gisela Delgadillo, it will be a LGBTQ Celebration in collaboration with the Seattle’s based LGBTQ organization Entre Hermanos at 7:00pm.

The second on October 13th at 7:00pm with the Northwest Premiere of the Canadian and Argentinean drama in Competition ARIEL: Back to Buenos Aires directed by Alison Fairweather Murray. The award-winning Canadian filmmaker will attend.





The Beacon Cinema in Columbia City will be presenting in the following dates October 7th, October 8th , October 11th, and October 12th a variety lineup that will include a selection of short narratives and short documentaries in Competition such as the feature Mexican Drama Martinez, and the feature Chilean Drama Punishment; the Official Selection will include the Venezuelan Thriller Jezabel, two hours of short-films called Spain in Shorts, and the US’s Human Rights Documentary: Ellos gritan libertad (They Screaming Freedom), directed by Melinda Raebyne, a local award-winner director, among other feature films, short films, and documentaries from Brazil, Costa Rica, Italy, France, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, USA, Spain, and more.









SLFF continues to look for films that discuss the difficulties faced by Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States, and also in our Latin American countries, example are the two free screenings, one on October 10th in partnership with Path with Art, and the Seattle Opera, SLFF presents the US’s documentary The Muralists' Beautiful Pain at 6:00 pm in the Seattle Opera Auditorium, and the second on October 12th at 7:00 pm the Chilean’s documentary TUPUNGATO - empathy in death, at Mount Baker Club, sponsored by Meaningful Movie Project.



SLFF selected for its competition program twenty-five titles between feature narratives, short narratives, and documentaries from Spain, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, USA, Nicaragua, UK, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Canada, and Colombia.



The Closing of the festival will take place at Regal Cinema on Saturday October 14th with the awarded Argentine and Uruguayan co-production: I Woke Up With a Dream at 6:30 pm.



The 15th annual edition is presented by Google, Honorary Consul of Spain, the Seattle Office of Arts / Culture, Shoreline Community College Foundation, ArtsFund, Path with Arts, Meaningful Movie Project, Regal Cinema, the Beacon Cinema, Crosscut Public Media, Univision Seattle, Fox 13, Lakeside School, Topo Chico, and many more.



For more details about SLFF 2023 lineup please visit:





The 2023 venues are The Beacon Cinema, Regal Cinema, Bellevue Art Museum,and Seattle Opera.SLFF’s free educational outreach screenings will take place at, Mount Baker Club, Seattle King County Libraries, University of Washington, and Lakeside Downtown.The Opening will be held on October 6th at Carco Theater in Renton at 7:30pm with the US Premiere of the Canadian drama Undocumented. Christian de la Cortina, Director and Actor, and the Mexican Actor Jorge Martinez Colorado, will attend, sponsored by EC Technology Solutions.SLFF’s line-up includes many highlights of Drama, Comedy, Social Issues, Dance, Thriller, Human Rights, and LGBTQ films.