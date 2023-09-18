Local students named as National Merit semifinalists

Monday, September 18, 2023

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 320 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Over 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Test takers who score in the top 1% of the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) become Semifinalists, a significant accomplishment. Each year the NMSC awards semifinalist status to around 16,000 high school students.


SHORELINE

Four students from Shorecrest High School are named

Shorecrest H.S.: 
  • Crawford, Escher F.; 
  • Feinberg, Benjamin A.; 
  • Feinberg, Margaret E.; 
  • Zhang, Eric
King’s H.S.: 
  • White, Micah P.

KENMORE

Inglemoor H.S in Kenmore on Simonds Road
  • Huang, Ivonne; 
  • Huang, Justin P.; 
  • Nam, Meredith C.; 
  • Shen, Helen; 
  • Villa, Asher; 
  • Wang, Zifu; 
  • Ye, Bennett; 
  • Zhang, Daniel

NORTH SEATTLE

Ingraham H.S on N 135th
  • Leis, Asher M.; 
  • Montejano, Oliver S.

Lakeside School at 14000 1st Ave NE

An, Eric Q.; Bhatti, Jibreel; Chen, Kaitlyn; Chung, Bryan O.; Feng, William Y.; Ganesh, Anbini M.; Ge, Annabel S.; Herrin, David C.; Jang, Minoo; Kim, Hyunwoo; Larhsa, Mia E.; Osborne, Carl A.; Peng, Brandon B.; Reed, Zane P.; Siauw, Max H.; Stolte, Ian K.; Sun, Cecilia M.; Tameling, Benton; Trunnell, Sydney E.; Wu, Amanda W.; Wu, Jiaying; Wu, Raina T.; Wu, Sophie J.; Yang, Michael; Yuan, Isabelle J.; Zhang, Alvin; Zhang, Eric M.; Zhao, Alex; Zong, Ziyu

The Downtown School (Lakeside): Goldstein, Isaac


