Shorecrest girls volleyball vs Archbishop Murphy and Cedarcrest

Shorecrest volleyball team 2023 and supporters

The leaves are turning, pumpkin lattes are in hands and the Shorecrest Scots are playing late into the night.





Last Wednesday the Scots traveled to Archbishop Murphy. These two teams always have such a great time competing against each other and this match didn't disappoint. A nail biter until the final point was earned.





Shorecrest 3, Archbishop 2

15-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13







Kill: Violet Burchak 16, Ally Johnson 10

Assists: Violet Burchak 24, Lily Gravett 20

Aces: Violet Burchak 2

Digs: Violet Burchak 18, Ally Johnson 18 and Grace Wagner 17

Blocks: Violet Burchak 4, Lily Starr 2

After a few days rest, the Scots took on Cedarcrest HS at home. Cedarcrest came ready to play and boy they meant business. Cedarcrest has a new coaching staff and they are ready to show teams just how good they are. Fast outsides countered by a strong middle block, the Scots didn't have an answer as Cedarcrest took set 1. The Scots made a few adjustments and just pushed forward point for point. In the end the Scots pushed thru and took down Cedarcrest 3-1.



Shorecrest 3, Cedarcrest 1



