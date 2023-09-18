Free suicide prevention training - help someone who may be struggling
Monday, September 18, 2023
Attend a FREE suicide prevention training to learn more about how to help someone who may be struggling.
Go to http://allpreventsuicide.org/free-trainings to find out more information and to register.
People tend to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to someone who listens without judgment. Because of this, it’s important to learn the warning signs of suicide, self-harm, and substance misuse. If you or a friend is struggling, you should reach out to talk to someone right away. Anyone experiencing a crisis can dial 988 or utilize text and chat functions to connect with a trained counselor.
Washington was the first state to pass legislation in 2021 to implement the hotline and use it for more than just a crisis hotline. Washington also operates the Native and Strong Lifeline, dedicated to providing Native crisis counselors who are tribal members and can more adeptly connect with the community.
Any Washington State agency or partner organization is free to use some or all elements of HCA’s Suicide Prevention Toolkit to promote suicide prevention month and share state and national resources.
0 comments:
Post a Comment