Reminder: Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival Saturday

Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival

September 9, 2023

Brugger’s Bog Park

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM





Plan to spend an afternoon with your friends and family. The music is incredible!





The food and fun are all free, including arts, crafts, and games.



Ballinger Neighborhood is privileged to count among its diverse friends and neighbors, a richness of world cultures. Through the multicultural sharing of music, food, and friendly conversation we grow in understanding and respect for one another. Come and share, learn something new and make a new friend or two!



Featured performers include JHP Legacy (West African band), Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, Peter Ali (Indigenous flutist), and Janet Rayor (Stiltwalker).







The entire community is invited to Ballinger Neighborhood’s 3rd Annual Friendship Festival at Brugger’s Bog Park on