Hogwarts Comes to Bellevue ‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play’ makes its West Coast debut in November

Photo credit Harry Potter™_ Magic at Play

“Following our global debut in Chicago, we are excited for ‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play’ to make the Seattle area its second-ever home and we can’t wait to invite fans of all ages to experience the Wizarding World franchise in a new and exciting way,” Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of OGX, said in a press release.

“Our guests will have a hands-on adventure all their own, from the Hogwarts Boathouse to tossing Quaffles and searching the Forbidden Forest.”

Begin your journey at 4 Privet Drive where you can explore the Dursley’s living room before stepping onto the boat that will cross the Great Lake to Hogwarts. Discovering some of Hogwarts’ most beloved classes is also part of the experience: levitating a feather in Charms, exploring the Potions dungeon with all your senses and fending off a swarm of Cornish Pixies in Defense Against the Dark Arts.