Hogwarts Comes to Bellevue ‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play’ makes its West Coast debut in November
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
|Photo credit Harry Potter™_ Magic at Play
By ParentMap Editors
Don your Hogwarts house robes, pack your traveling trunks and head to Bellevue to immerse yourself in the wizarding world of Harry Potter this fall.
“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will be coming to The Shops at The Bravern on Friday, November 10, 2023, 11111 NE 8th St, Bellevue WA 98004.
Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Original X Productions (OGX), and co-presented by Fever, “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” is the first-of-its-kind experience that allows fans of all ages to engage with the Wizarding World through more than 20 touchpoints of hands-on magical interactivity including games, exploration, sensory activations and more that celebrate Harry’s own journey in discovering the Wizarding World.
|Photo credit Harry Potter™_ Magic at Play
“Following our global debut in Chicago, we are excited for ‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play’ to make the Seattle area its second-ever home and we can’t wait to invite fans of all ages to experience the Wizarding World franchise in a new and exciting way,” Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of OGX, said in a press release.
“Our guests will have a hands-on adventure all their own, from the Hogwarts Boathouse to tossing Quaffles and searching the Forbidden Forest.”
Begin your journey at 4 Privet Drive where you can explore the Dursley’s living room before stepping onto the boat that will cross the Great Lake to Hogwarts. Discovering some of Hogwarts’ most beloved classes is also part of the experience: levitating a feather in Charms, exploring the Potions dungeon with all your senses and fending off a swarm of Cornish Pixies in Defense Against the Dark Arts.
Of course, you’ll be able to practice Quidditch fundamentals, explore Hagrid's pumpkin patch, traverse the Forbidden Forest and much more, too.
If you go ...
Tickets: Timed entry tickets for “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PST.
Early bird tickets: A special presale for members of the Harry Potter Fan Club will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
Pricing: Tickets start at $29 for adults and $22.50 for children ages 9 and younger.
If you go ...
Tickets: Timed entry tickets for “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PST.
Early bird tickets: A special presale for members of the Harry Potter Fan Club will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
Pricing: Tickets start at $29 for adults and $22.50 for children ages 9 and younger.
--Reprinted from ParentMap.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment