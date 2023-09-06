Last summer work party at Twin Ponds North this Saturday
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9:30- 12:30pm
On September 9th, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and a snack. We will have tools on site to help with the projects.
Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
We Welcome Everyone!
0 comments:
Post a Comment