Avian influenza outbreak impacting seabirds and seals near Fort Flagler State Park, Port of Everett, Port of Tacoma

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) caution the public to avoid contact with wild birds and other wild animals, especially sick or dead wild animals or their young.

Additionally, recent detections of infected Caspian terns have been documented near the Port of Everett, Port of Tacoma, and along the lower Columbia River.





People may be at greater risk of bird flu virus infection during close or lengthy unprotected contact (not wearing respiratory protection or eye protection) with infected animals or surfaces contaminated with saliva, or feces of infected animals.









Do not attempt to move sick wild animals to a veterinarian or rehabilitation center, or to your home, as this can spread the disease. WDFW continues to ask members of the public who find sick or dead birds to report them immediately using this online form.

As resources are available, biologists may respond to remove carcasses and, if in an area or species where avian influenza has not been confirmed, test for the virus. Dogs and other animals can become sick with avian influenza, and care should be taken to avoid contact between pets and sick or dead animals. The United States Department of Agriculture monitors infections in wild mammals across the U.S.As resources are available, biologists may respond to remove carcasses and, if in an area or species where avian influenza has not been confirmed, test for the virus.









Reports of suspected avian influenza in domestic poultry flocks should be sent to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Call 1-800-606-3056 or visit their webpage for more information about how to protect poultry and other domestic birds.

For additional information on avian influenza please visit:





Due to the magnitude of this outbreak, WDFW staff will not be able to respond to all reported cases. More detailed information about avian influenza is available on this WDFW webpage . To report a dead, injured, or stranded marine mammal along the West Coast (i.e., off California, Oregon, and Washington) call the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region Stranding Hotline: 1-866-767-6114.For additional information on avian influenza please visit: wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/diseases/bird-flu and https://doh.wa.gov/avian-influenza