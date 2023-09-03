Presentation on Student Loan Repayment - online Tuesday September 5, 2023
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Student Loan Repayment
Online program
Tuesday, September 5, 6:30-7:30pm
The student loan repayment pause is ending. Payments will be due starting in October.
Learn the basics about repayment from a Hopelink Financial Coach. Ask questions in a small group setting.
Part of the KCLS Invest In Yourself series. In partnership with Hopelink and the King County Library System.
For teens and adults.
Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Please find additional financial workshops here
Part of the KCLS Invest In Yourself series. In partnership with Hopelink and the King County Library System.
For teens and adults.
Please register. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Please find additional financial workshops here
0 comments:
Post a Comment