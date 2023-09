Presentation on Student Loan Repayment - online Tuesday September 5, 2023

Student Loan Repayment

Learn the basics about repayment from a Hopelink Financial Coach. Ask questions in a small group setting.Part of the KCLS Invest In Yourself series. In partnership with Hopelink and the King County Library System.For teens and adults.You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.Please find additional financial workshops here