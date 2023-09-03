Scene on the Sound: Sub heading south, continued

Recently we published this photo of a submarine by Jan Hansen. She said she couldn't see the boat ID and asked if anyone knew what it was.





SSBN Henry Clay

Photo courtesy US Navy "Normally, the only large visible marking to identify a U.S. submarine will the found on the sides of the conning tower - way above the waterline.



"During wartime, these numbers are sometimes muted or absent for obvious reasons.



'The only other prominent markings on a submarine are depth markings at the front - mostly under the waterline.



'This does seem to be a Fleet Ballistic Missile submarine, telltale being the long flat deck aft of the conning tower - which holds those missile silos.



'I am certain these numbers are there - just not visible at such a distance."







He sent an explanation and provided a file photo of a sub to illustrate his point.