Scene on the Sound: Sub heading south, continued

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Wildfire smoke did not help with identification
of this sub. Photo by Jan Hansen
Recently we published this photo of a submarine by Jan Hansen. She said she couldn't see the boat ID and asked if anyone knew what it was.

We heard from contributor Bruce Hill, retired Navy man who served on submarines.

He sent an explanation and provided a file photo of a sub to illustrate his point.

SSBN Henry Clay
Photo courtesy US Navy
"Normally, the only large visible marking to identify a U.S. submarine will the found on the sides of the conning tower - way above the waterline.

"During wartime, these numbers are sometimes muted or absent for obvious reasons.

"My guess is that the quality of the air at that moment was such as to degrade Jan Hansen's ability to capture those numbers.

'The only other prominent markings on a submarine are depth markings at the front - mostly under the waterline.

'This does seem to be a Fleet Ballistic Missile submarine, telltale being the long flat deck aft of the conning tower - which holds those missile silos.

'I am certain these numbers are there - just not visible at such a distance."


