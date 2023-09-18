Entrance to Ridgecrest Park to close to vehicles during Sound Transit construction
Monday, September 18, 2023
Starting as early as Monday, October 2, 2023 Sound Transit will be closing the west end of NE 161st St for road restoration.
The daytime construction is expected to last to October 6.
As a result, the driveway to the Ridgecrest Park parking lot will be closed, so vehicles won’t have access to the park. However, pedestrians will still have access.
Residents who live in the construction area will still have access.
