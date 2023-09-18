Entrance to Ridgecrest Park to close to vehicles during Sound Transit construction

Monday, September 18, 2023

NE 161st St. restoration and Ridgecrest Park parking lot closure

Starting as early as Monday, October 2, 2023 Sound Transit will be closing the west end of NE 161st St for road restoration.

The daytime construction is expected to last to October 6. 

As a result, the driveway to the Ridgecrest Park parking lot will be closed, so vehicles won’t have access to the park. However, pedestrians will still have access.

Residents who live in the construction area will still have access.


Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  