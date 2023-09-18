WSP investigating two collisions involving three fatalities in one night

A double fatality in Bothell caused by a wrong way driver

Graphic courtesy WSP

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two collisions that occurred in King County on Saturday, September 16, 2023 involving three individuals that lost their lives.





Kent: A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and went to pass another vehicle when it went out of control and slid sideways into a ditch. The vehicle flipped, struck a metal pole and ended up coming to rest on its top. Sadly, the 20 year old male driver who was the sole occupant was ejected and did not survive. This collision is still under investigation at this time.



Bothell: The second collision occurred around 2:05am SB I-405 north of 160th in Bothell.





A 48 year old female was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-405 when she struck another vehicle that was traveling in the correct direction, driver by a 32 year old Bellevue resident.





Unfortunately neither driver survived. A passenger in the vehicle traveling in the correct direction survived and was transported to the hospital. This collision is also still under investigation.









These are both very tragic events as any loss of life is one too many. These two collisions are still under investigation to determine if any type of impairment was involved. The Washington State Patrol wants to stress the fact that speed and impairment are contributing factors in many collisions and pleads with drivers to make safe and good decisions before getting behind the wheel.

The roadway was blocked for over five hours. WSP District 2 public information officer Rick Johnson has a message for the public:









The first collision occurred EB SR 516 near Meeker St. in Kent, Washington at approximately 9:05pm.