Come learn about the advantages of gardening with native plants in this free class



Come discover just how beautiful, sustainable, and low-maintenance gardening can be with native plants.





Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they naturally occur... which means they can often solve many landscape woes.





Gardening with native plants typically means less watering, less need for pesticides and fertilizers, and less chance of introduction and spread of invasive species.





Plus these important plant species provide nectar, pollen, and seeds for native butterflies, insects, birds, and other animals native to your area.



This class will provide you with an appreciation for giving your yard a Northwest aesthetic— complete with design techniques, plant combinations, and many plant choices for different conditions— all in perfect time for fall plant sales!







email community@northcitywater.org or

call the main office at 206-362-8100. About The Presenter:



Greg Rabourn's passion for native plants collided with his dislike of mowing many years ago. He has been practicing and promoting native plant and low maintenance landscaping techniques ever since. Class is free, but you must register to attend.About The Presenter:Greg Rabourn's passion for native plants collided with his dislike of mowing many years ago. He has been practicing and promoting native plant and low maintenance landscaping techniques ever since.





Greg has worked with King County in native habitat restoration, was the past co-host of KCTV’s Yard Talk, and a weekly guest for the Greendays Gardening Panel, on KUOW, 94.9 FM.









Read more about him in this article