LFP Planning Director Steve Bennett retires after a 19 year career

Steve Bennett cutting his retirement cake

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park On August 4, 2023, LFP Planning Director Stephen Bennett retired from the City of Lake Forest Park. On August 4, 2023, LFP Planning Director Stephen Bennett retired from the City of Lake Forest Park.





He spent more than 19 years serving the residents of Lake Forest Park.





During his tenure with the City, Director Bennett was involved in numerous large-scale planning efforts in support of the City, including, but not limited to;

Legacy 100-Year Vision,

Tree Ordinance,

Southern Gateway,

Big Five,

Cottage Housing,

Town Center,

Shoreline Master Program updates,

Comprehensive Plan updates,

ADU/DADU Code, and

Stride BRT.