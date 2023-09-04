LFP Planning Director Steve Bennett retires after a 19 year career
Monday, September 4, 2023
|Steve Bennett cutting his retirement cake
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
He spent more than 19 years serving the residents of Lake Forest Park.
During his tenure with the City, Director Bennett was involved in numerous large-scale planning efforts in support of the City, including, but not limited to;
- Legacy 100-Year Vision,
- Tree Ordinance,
- Southern Gateway,
- Big Five,
- Cottage Housing,
- Town Center,
- Shoreline Master Program updates,
- Comprehensive Plan updates,
- ADU/DADU Code, and
- Stride BRT.
Throughout his career, Director Bennett constantly demonstrated that his priority was always the success of the LFP organization.
We wish Steve all the best in his retirement.
