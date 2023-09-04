Make same-day camping reservations at three popular state parks with expanded program
Monday, September 4, 2023
|Deception Pass Bridge
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Washington State Parks expands pilot program for same-day reservations at Deception Pass, Millersylvania and Cape Disappointment
OLYMPIA – Aug. 28, 2023 – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) is excited to expand its pilot program for same-day reservations at select parks.
Beginning September 5, 2023 Park visitors can make same-day camping reservations at Millersylvania and Cape Disappointment as well as Deception Pass, which has offered same-day reservations for more than five years.
With the expansion of the program, Deception Pass will also begin accepting same-day reservations during the off season.
Same-day reservations will allow visitors to secure campsites before heading to a park instead of loading up and arriving in hopes that an empty site will be available when they arrive. This will also allow parks to better fill empty sites when there are last-minute cancellations.
Visitors can make same-day camping reservations during the following timeframes:
Same day reservations are only available for campsites and do not apply to group sites, roofed accommodations, vacation rentals or other facilities.
They plan to evaluate the pilot program and any necessary improvements over the next several months before considering adding additional parks to the program.
Same-day reservations can be made just like regular reservations. Book your stay online here, or by calling (888) CAMPOUT or 888-226-7688).
