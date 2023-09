Suitable for:Kids (Ages 3 to 5)

Kids (Ages 6 to 8)

Teens (Ages 13 to 17)

Tweens (Ages 9 to 12)

Join an afternoon of board games, dice games and more at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155 on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.3 - 4:30pm in the large meeting room. The library will have tables filled with games for you to play.Registration not required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger with adult.