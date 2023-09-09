LFP Rotary welcomes District Governor Kaj Pedersen to their 37th Birthday celebration





Celebrating with us was District Governor (DG) Kaj Pedersen.





Kaj was born in Zambia and educated in Zimbabwe and Scotland. He has over 20 years of experience in venture creation technology and is a software executive for AstrumU



Kaj is passionate about Rotary’s moto and principles and our goal to eradicate polio. He has served as the Bellevue Breakfast Club President and Assistant Governor.





His inspiring message urges members to continue doing the projects we enjoy: our enthusiasm and success in helping others will naturally attract new members.



In celebration of our 37th birthday, past DG Alan Merry gave a synopsis of Ben Cashman’s report on his first year as president of the newly founded LFP club.





Terry Smith was awarded his first Paul Harris fellowship award, Chuck Paulsen his first ruby, and Robin Roat her second ruby.Congratulations, with a big applause and thanks to all three of you for your generosity in Rotary.Thank you, DG Kai Pedersen for your inspiring message, and Assistant Governor Tom Broetje for celebrating our club’s birthday with us. Our best to you both!