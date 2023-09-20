A strong Shorecrest girls varsity soccer is 4-0 for the current season
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
9-12-23 at Stanwood
Shorecrest 1 Stanwood 0
|Emma Orthel winning the header
Photo by Evan Caldwell
Coach Mindy Dalziel said,
"We played well, having most of the possession and putting up over a dozen shots on goal.
"We scored in the 47 minute with a through ball delivered by Darci Dalziel for Emma Orthel to run onto.
"She was double teamed and got to the endline and cut it back on a cross to Olivia Sassnet who tapped it in for a goal."
"We won 1-0. Currently we are 4 - 0"
