A strong Shorecrest girls varsity soccer is 4-0 for the current season

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Ezzie Fogg shielding the ball from a Stanwood midfielder
Photo by Evan Caldwell
Girls varsity soccer
9-12-23 at Stanwood
Shorecrest 1 Stanwood 0

Emma Orthel winning the header
Photo by Evan Caldwell
Shorecrest varsity girls soccer played their third game of the season against Stanwood on September 12, 2023.

Coach Mindy Dalziel said, 

"We played well, having most of the possession and putting up over a dozen shots on goal. 

"We scored in the 47 minute with a through ball delivered by Darci Dalziel for Emma Orthel to run onto. 

"She was double teamed and got to the endline and cut it back on a cross to Olivia Sassnet who tapped it in for a goal." 

"We won 1-0.  Currently we are 4 - 0"


