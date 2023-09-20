Free (Semi) Formal Clothing for Teens
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Come to the gym at the Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 after school and check out what’s on offer!
All our clothing will be completely free. We have been gathering donations of lightly used and like new second-hand clothing. We are not charging anyone a penny. For this thrift event, we will be focusing on semi-formal fashion to suit your homecoming needs! Come check it out!
As per usual we will also have video games, billiards, ping pong, and plenty of food to enjoy while you hang out.
This event is open to all youth from 6th through 12th grade!
The Shoreline Teen Center is Open Friday 2:30 to 9:00pm
