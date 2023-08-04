Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk on Sunday August 6 in Lake Forest Park
Friday, August 4, 2023
|Photo by Rev. Senji Kanaeda
Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island will conduct a short ceremony for peace at 11:30am, at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104).
This day is part of a nine-day walk that began in Salem, Oregon and ends at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 7th.
All are invited to participate in the short ceremony in Lake Forest Park and for all or any part of the eight-mile Peace Walk to Green Lake.
For more information, please contact Rev. Senji Kanaeda or Rev. Gilberto Perez at 206-780-6739 or 206-724-7632 (cell), or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319 or gk_milner@outlook.com.
