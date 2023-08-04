Jobs: WSDOT Project Manager (TE3)

Friday, August 4, 2023

WSDOT
Project Manager (TE3)
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$76,180 - $102,476 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Project Manager in Shoreline, WA. The Project Manager directs activities that are necessary for the development of preservation and improvement projects for the Northwest Region Fish Passage Program. 

This position is responsible for delivering the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing the direct reports to become future leaders of the Department. The Project Manager has a high impact to WSDOT’s mission to provide and support safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. This Project Manager will deliver both Design – Build and Design Bid Build projects.

Job description and application



